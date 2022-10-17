How Northwell climbed 74 spots on Fortune's 'best companies to work' list

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health zeroed in on four workplace conditions to climb 74 spots on Fortune's "best companies to work" list, according to an Oct. 17 article from media company Worth.

The 79,000-employee health system — which used to be number 93 on Fortune's list — rose to spot 19 after implementing the "greenhouse method."

The greenhouse method was devised by corporate consultant DH, the article said, and was implemented by Northwell Health a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The method has four focal points: alignment, belonging, accountability and commitment.

This is how Northwell fulfills each, according to the article:

1. Alignment: Northwell shares a patient story at the beginning of every meeting to remind employees of their purpose.

2. Belonging: Northwell provides its staff with workshops, webinars and apps to support well-being. It also facilitates a peer support group for caretakers.

3. Accountability: Northwell's CEO continued to show up in the hospital during the heights of the pandemic.

4. Commitment: Northwell showed commitment to its teams by providing "respite tents" outside its facilities during the pandemic where workers could eat and regroup outside the hospital.