Former lawmaker launches strategic advisory firm focused on healthcare, telecommunications 

Former Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon has launched Alpine Advisors, a strategic consultancy firm that specializes in the healthcare, energy, telecommunication and technology industries.

Mr. Walden, the former chair of both the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, will serve as the chair of the group, according to a Feb. 22 news release.

Given his recent retirement from his 11-year political career, ethics rules prohibit Mr. Walden from lobbying Congress until a year after his retirement; however, he said he doesn't envision himself ever lobbying.

"To me, this is more strategic thinking," Mr. Walden told Bloomberg Government. "Looking out over the horizon at threats and opportunities with organizations who crave that kind of information."