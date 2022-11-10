Cleveland Clinic received threat against 2 hospitals

Cleveland Clinic received threats against its main campus and Fairview hospital locations on Nov. 9, according to a report from WKYC, an NBC affiliate.

The initial threat was made against Fairview Hospital in Cleveland around 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, and the hospital went on diversion during the investigation, which lasted about three hours. The hospital also closed to visitors during that time.

The main Cleveland Clinic campus stayed open and continued to accept emergency vehicles while police investigated. Details about the threat were not disclosed.