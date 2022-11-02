ChristianaCare launches direct-to-employer business arm

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare launched ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions, a direct-to-employer business unit that markets the system's products, services, and capabilities to businesses and industries throughout the U.S.

The new business unit builds on the success of ChristianaCare's destination surgery program, which has provided bariatric surgery services to more than 300 patients in the U.S. since 2019. Additionally, the organization has developed strategic partnerships providing healthcare services to more than 100 national and international employers, according to a Nov. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

"We offer direct-to-employer packages to keep health care costs down, improve employee wellness and workforce productivity and integrate services to offer accessible, high-quality, convenient care through enhanced coordination," said Joe Miralles, vice president of business development at ChristianaCare.

ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions include:

Destination surgery provides concierge-level coordination for various personalized surgeries.

ChristianaCare Center for Virtual Health offers direct virtual primary care services accessible from anywhere.

Virtual behavioral health supports the emotional and psychological health of employees throughout their careers.

Vaccination campaign offers voluntary inoculation sites for employees.

COVID-19 symptom monitoring helps businesses monitor employee symptoms and well-being.

Customizable programs offer expert consultation from nationally recognized healthcare leaders, with pricing based on each client's unique needs, according to the release.