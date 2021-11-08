7 phrases hospital leaders should avoid to sound more confident, according to grammar experts

Listen
Hospital leaders might want to avoid using one of these seven phrases to sound more confident at work, according to a Nov. 7 report by CNBC contributors.
Grammar experts Kathy and Ross Petras compiled phrases that should be swapped out or eliminated because they make the speaker seem less sure of themselves.
Here are seven phrases one might want to reconsider:
- "Does that make sense?"
By saying this after you share your thoughts, it can give off the impression that you haven't convinced yourself yet. Instead, hospital leaders should consider saying: "What are your thoughts?" or "I'd like your input on this."
- "Maybe we should try"
By saying "maybe," it can convey to others that you don't believe in what you're talking about. Instead, the Petrases urge others to say: "Let's try" or "It's a good idea to try ..."
- "I'm not positive, but …"
By adding a disclaimer to the start of your sentence, you are undermining yourself. Instead, add a disclaimer after you make your point.
- "Needless to say"
The phrase means you're not going to say something but then say something anyway. It is suggested speakers cut this part out.
- "In my opinion"
The person you are speaking to knows it's your opinion. Cut this part out of the beginning of your thought.
- "Sorry"
People who overuse the word "sorry" might weaken their image. Instead, say "excuse me" because it's snappier and less self-deprecating.
- "... if you know what I mean."
It is a filler phrase that means nothing and some people find it irritating. Avoid using this phrase or any puffy phrase that adds useless words, the CNBC piece said.