Which states have the most monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people

Washington, D.C., has the highest amount of monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people, but only accounts for 3 percent of the nation's infections. New York, which has the second largest supply, has six times less.
All states but one — Wyoming — have reported at least one case of monkeypox to the CDC, with the coasts accounting for the hardest-hit states. Nearly 7 out of 10 monkeypox cases are concentrated among six states: New York, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Illinois.
Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Jynneos vaccines allocated per 100,000 people, according to Kaiser Health News and census data:
1. District of Columbia — 4,966 per 100,000 residents
2. New York — 860
3. Illinois — 571
4. Florida — 502
5. California — 454
6. Georgia — 444
7. Massachusetts — 376
8. Maryland — 354
9. Colorado — 319
10. Washington — 316
11. Hawaii — 294
12. Rhode Island — 290
13. Oregon — 280
14. Texas — 269
15. Virginia — 262
16. Nevada — 232
17. New Jersey — 215
18. Pennsylvania — 202
19. Louisiana — 199
20. Arizona — 197
21. Utah — 191
22. Delaware — 185
23. Minnesota — 181
24. Indiana — 176
25. Connecticut — 175
26. North Carolina — 174
27. New Mexico — 168
28. Tennessee — 154
29. Missouri — 152
30. Ohio — 151
31. Kentucky — 140
32. Oklahoma — 139
33. Michigan — 138
34. South Carolina — 130
35. Alabama — 118
36. West Virginia — 107
37. New Hampshire — 106
38. Wisconsin — 102
39. Arkansas — 100
40. Maine — 100
41. Mississippi — 99
42. Idaho — 95
43. Nebraska — 84
44. Alaska — 82
45. Iowa — 80
46. Kansas — 75
47. Montana — 68
48. North Dakota — 66
49. Vermont — 66
50. South Dakota — 57
51. Wyoming — 52