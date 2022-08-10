Which states have the most monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people

Washington, D.C., has the highest amount of monkeypox vaccines per 100,000 people, but only accounts for 3 percent of the nation's infections. New York, which has the second largest supply, has six times less.

All states but one — Wyoming — have reported at least one case of monkeypox to the CDC, with the coasts accounting for the hardest-hit states. Nearly 7 out of 10 monkeypox cases are concentrated among six states: New York, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Illinois.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Jynneos vaccines allocated per 100,000 people, according to Kaiser Health News and census data:

1. District of Columbia — 4,966 per 100,000 residents

2. New York — 860

3. Illinois — 571

4. Florida — 502

5. California — 454

6. Georgia — 444

7. Massachusetts — 376

8. Maryland — 354

9. Colorado — 319

10. Washington — 316

11. Hawaii — 294

12. Rhode Island — 290

13. Oregon — 280

14. Texas — 269

15. Virginia — 262

16. Nevada — 232

17. New Jersey — 215

18. Pennsylvania — 202

19. Louisiana — 199

20. Arizona — 197

21. Utah — 191

22. Delaware — 185

23. Minnesota — 181

24. Indiana — 176

25. Connecticut — 175

26. North Carolina — 174

27. New Mexico — 168

28. Tennessee — 154

29. Missouri — 152

30. Ohio — 151

31. Kentucky — 140

32. Oklahoma — 139

33. Michigan — 138

34. South Carolina — 130

35. Alabama — 118

36. West Virginia — 107

37. New Hampshire — 106

38. Wisconsin — 102

39. Arkansas — 100

40. Maine — 100

41. Mississippi — 99

42. Idaho — 95

43. Nebraska — 84

44. Alaska — 82

45. Iowa — 80

46. Kansas — 75

47. Montana — 68

48. North Dakota — 66

49. Vermont — 66

50. South Dakota — 57

51. Wyoming — 52