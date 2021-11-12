US saw record number of STDs in 2019: How each state stacks up 

The CDC reported a record number of sexually transmitted disease cases in 2019 for the sixth consecutive year.

There were more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported nationwide for 2019, which is the most recent data available.

Kaiser Family Foundation on Nov. 10 published three rankings breaking down the total number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases reported in each state in 2019. The rankings are based on data from the CDC's Sexually Transmitted Diseases Surveillance dashboard. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Below is a breakdown of total annual STD cases per state, as calculated by Becker's.

California — 345,832 reported chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases

Population: 39,512,223

Texas — 185,962

Population: 28,995,881

New York — ​​176,023

Population: 19,453,561

Florida — 159,719

Population: 21,477,737

Illinois — 114,795

Population: 12,671,821

North Carolina — 100,003

Population: 10,488,084

Georgia — 94,656

Population: 10,617,423

Ohio — 93,463

Population: 11,689,100

Pennsylvania — 80,517

Population: 12,801,989

Michigan — 70,159

Population: 9,986,857

Virginia — 64,080

Population: 8,535,519

Arizona — 62,260

Population: 7,278,717

Tennessee — 59,341

Population: 6,829,174

Missouri — 52,189

Population: 6,137,428

Maryland — 52,155

Population: 6,045,680

Washington — 51,715

Population: 7,614,893

Louisiana — 51,675

Population: 4,648,794

South Carolina — 51,416

Population: 5,148,714

New Jersey — 49,298

Population: 8,882,190

Indiana — 48,349

Population: 6,732,219

Alabama — 47,354

Population: 4,903,185

Massachusetts — 40,862

Population: 6,892,503

Colorado — 40,827

Population: 5,758,736

Mississippi — 39,377

Population: 2,976,149

Wisconsin — 38,495

Population: 5,822,434

Oklahoma — 35,759

Population: 3,956,971

Minnesota — 33,610

Population: 5,639,632

Kentucky — 29,386

Population: 4,467,673

Nevada — 26,702

Population: 3,080,156

Oregon — 26,654

Population: 4,217,737

Arkansas — 25,209

Population: 3,017,804

Iowa — 21,712

Population: 3,155,070

Kansas — 20,799

Population: 2,913,314

New Mexico — 20,463

Population: 2,096,829

Connecticut — 20,190

Population: 3,565,287

District of Columbia — 14,794

Population: 705,749

Utah — 14,392

Population: 3,205,958

Nebraska — 12,549

Population: 1,934,408

Hawaii — 9,839

Population: 1,415,872

Alaska — 8,709

Population: 731,545

Idaho — 8,503

Population: 1,787,065

Delaware — 7,697

Population: 973,764

Rhode Island — 7,657

Population: 1,059,361

West Virginia — 7,657

Population: 1,792,147

South Dakota — 6,803

Population: 884,659

Montana — 6,488

Population: 1,068,778

North Dakota — ​​5,424

Population: 762,062

Maine — 4,672

Population: 1,344,212

New Hampshire — 4,122

Population: 1,359,711

Wyoming — 2,679

Population: 578,759

Vermont — 1,917

Population: 623,989