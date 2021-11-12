US saw record number of STDs in 2019: How each state stacks up 

- Small
The CDC reported a record number of sexually transmitted disease cases in 2019 for the sixth consecutive year.
There were more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported nationwide for 2019, which is the most recent data available.
Kaiser Family Foundation on Nov. 10 published three rankings breaking down the total number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases reported in each state in 2019. The rankings are based on data from the CDC's Sexually Transmitted Diseases Surveillance dashboard. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Below is a breakdown of total annual STD cases per state, as calculated by Becker's.
California — 345,832 reported chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases
Population: 39,512,223
Texas — 185,962
Population: 28,995,881
New York — 176,023
Population: 19,453,561
Florida — 159,719
Population: 21,477,737
Illinois — 114,795
Population: 12,671,821
North Carolina — 100,003
Population: 10,488,084
Georgia — 94,656
Population: 10,617,423
Ohio — 93,463
Population: 11,689,100
Pennsylvania — 80,517
Population: 12,801,989
Michigan — 70,159
Population: 9,986,857
Virginia — 64,080
Population: 8,535,519
Arizona — 62,260
Population: 7,278,717
Tennessee — 59,341
Population: 6,829,174
Missouri — 52,189
Population: 6,137,428
Maryland — 52,155
Population: 6,045,680
Washington — 51,715
Population: 7,614,893
Louisiana — 51,675
Population: 4,648,794
South Carolina — 51,416
Population: 5,148,714
New Jersey — 49,298
Population: 8,882,190
Indiana — 48,349
Population: 6,732,219
Alabama — 47,354
Population: 4,903,185
Massachusetts — 40,862
Population: 6,892,503
Colorado — 40,827
Population: 5,758,736
Mississippi — 39,377
Population: 2,976,149
Wisconsin — 38,495
Population: 5,822,434
Oklahoma — 35,759
Population: 3,956,971
Minnesota — 33,610
Population: 5,639,632
Kentucky — 29,386
Population: 4,467,673
Nevada — 26,702
Population: 3,080,156
Oregon — 26,654
Population: 4,217,737
Arkansas — 25,209
Population: 3,017,804
Iowa — 21,712
Population: 3,155,070
Kansas — 20,799
Population: 2,913,314
New Mexico — 20,463
Population: 2,096,829
Connecticut — 20,190
Population: 3,565,287
District of Columbia — 14,794
Population: 705,749
Utah — 14,392
Population: 3,205,958
Nebraska — 12,549
Population: 1,934,408
Hawaii — 9,839
Population: 1,415,872
Alaska — 8,709
Population: 731,545
Idaho — 8,503
Population: 1,787,065
Delaware — 7,697
Population: 973,764
Rhode Island — 7,657
Population: 1,059,361
West Virginia — 7,657
Population: 1,792,147
South Dakota — 6,803
Population: 884,659
Montana — 6,488
Population: 1,068,778
North Dakota — 5,424
Population: 762,062
Maine — 4,672
Population: 1,344,212
New Hampshire — 4,122
Population: 1,359,711
Wyoming — 2,679
Population: 578,759
Vermont — 1,917
Population: 623,989