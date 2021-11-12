US saw record number of STDs in 2019: How each state stacks up 

The CDC reported a record number of sexually transmitted disease cases in 2019 for the sixth consecutive year. 

There were more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported nationwide for 2019, which is the most recent data available. 

Kaiser Family Foundation on Nov. 10 published three rankings breaking down the total number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases reported in each state in 2019. The rankings are based on data from the CDC's Sexually Transmitted Diseases Surveillance dashboard.  Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau. 

Below is a breakdown of total annual STD cases per state, as calculated by Becker's. 

California — 345,832 reported chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases 
Population: 39,512,223

Texas — 185,962
Population: 28,995,881

New York — ​​176,023
Population: 19,453,561

Florida — 159,719
Population: 21,477,737

Illinois — 114,795
Population: 12,671,821

North Carolina — 100,003
Population: 10,488,084

Georgia — 94,656
Population: 10,617,423

Ohio — 93,463
Population: 11,689,100

Pennsylvania — 80,517
Population: 12,801,989 

Michigan — 70,159
Population: 9,986,857

Virginia — 64,080
Population: 8,535,519

Arizona — 62,260
Population: 7,278,717

Tennessee — 59,341
Population: 6,829,174

Missouri — 52,189
Population: 6,137,428

Maryland — 52,155
Population: 6,045,680

Washington — 51,715
Population: 7,614,893

Louisiana — 51,675
Population: 4,648,794

South Carolina — 51,416
Population: 5,148,714

New Jersey — 49,298
Population: 8,882,190

Indiana — 48,349
Population: 6,732,219

Alabama — 47,354
Population: 4,903,185

Massachusetts — 40,862
Population: 6,892,503

Colorado — 40,827
Population: 5,758,736 

Mississippi — 39,377
Population: 2,976,149

Wisconsin — 38,495
Population: 5,822,434

Oklahoma — 35,759
Population: 3,956,971

Minnesota — 33,610
Population: 5,639,632

Kentucky — 29,386
Population: 4,467,673

Nevada — 26,702
Population: 3,080,156

Oregon — 26,654
Population: 4,217,737

Arkansas — 25,209
Population: 3,017,804

Iowa — 21,712
Population: 3,155,070

Kansas — 20,799
Population: 2,913,314

New Mexico — 20,463
Population: 2,096,829

Connecticut — 20,190
Population: 3,565,287

District of Columbia — 14,794
Population: 705,749

Utah — 14,392
Population: 3,205,958

Nebraska — 12,549
Population: 1,934,408

Hawaii — 9,839
Population: 1,415,872

Alaska — 8,709
Population: 731,545

Idaho — 8,503
Population: 1,787,065

Delaware — 7,697
Population: 973,764

Rhode Island — 7,657
Population: 1,059,361

West Virginia — 7,657
Population: 1,792,147

South Dakota — 6,803
Population: 884,659

Montana — 6,488
Population: 1,068,778

North Dakota — ​​5,424
Population: 762,062

Maine — 4,672
Population: 1,344,212

New Hampshire — 4,122
Population: 1,359,711

Wyoming — 2,679
Population: 578,759

Vermont — 1,917
Population: 623,989

