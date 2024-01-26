States ranked by CLABSI rates

Alaska has the lowest rate of central line-associated bloodstream infections, while South Dakota has the highest, federal data shows.
The "Healthcare-Associated Infections" dataset, updated Nov. 8, is based on measures created and tracked by the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, and data was collected in calendar year 2022. Learn more about the data here.
Below is the standardized infection ratio for CLABSIs in each state, listed from lowest to highest:
Alaska — 0.339
Hawaii — 0.591
Delaware — 0.594
North Dakota — 0.64
Nebraska — 0.641
Vermont — 0.662
Oregon — 0.679
New Hampshire — 0.721
Wisconsin — 0.762
Minnesota — 0.772
Tennessee — 0.774
Massachusetts — 0.777
Idaho — 0.778
Florida — 0.785
Wyoming — 0.785
Utah — 0.794
Texas — 0.812
Indiana — 0.813
New Jersey — 0.816
Montana — 0.82
Virginia — 0.834
Rhode Island — 0.861
Colorado — 0.863
California — 0.881
Washington — 0.887
Missouri — 0.892
Pennsylvania — 0.897
Connecticut — 0.917
Georgia — 0.919
Nevada — 0.919
Arkansas — 0.929
Illinois — 0.929
Ohio — 0.937
Kansas — 0.939
New York — 0.948
Arizona — 0.949
South Carolina — 0.949
Maine — 0.955
Louisiana — 1.025
District of Columbia — 1.029
Michigan — 1.035
Maryland — 1.079
Iowa — 1.12
West Virginia — 1.127
New Mexico — 1.13
Oklahoma — 1.147
North Carolina — 1.15
Alabama — 1.178
Mississippi — 1.192
Kentucky — 1.244
South Dakota — 1.406