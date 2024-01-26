States ranked by CLABSI rates

Alaska has the lowest rate of central line-associated bloodstream infections, while South Dakota has the highest, federal data shows.

The "Healthcare-Associated Infections" dataset, updated Nov. 8, is based on measures created and tracked by the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, and data was collected in calendar year 2022. Learn more about the data here.

Below is the standardized infection ratio for CLABSIs in each state, listed from lowest to highest:

Alaska — 0.339

Hawaii — 0.591

Delaware — 0.594

North Dakota — 0.64

Nebraska — 0.641

Vermont — 0.662

Oregon — 0.679

New Hampshire — 0.721

Wisconsin — 0.762

Minnesota — 0.772

Tennessee — 0.774

Massachusetts — 0.777

Idaho — 0.778

Florida — 0.785

Wyoming — 0.785

Utah — 0.794

Texas — 0.812

Indiana — 0.813

New Jersey — 0.816

Montana — 0.82

Virginia — 0.834

Rhode Island — 0.861

Colorado — 0.863

California — 0.881

Washington — 0.887

Missouri — 0.892

Pennsylvania — 0.897

Connecticut — 0.917

Georgia — 0.919

Nevada — 0.919

Arkansas — 0.929

Illinois — 0.929

Ohio — 0.937

Kansas — 0.939

New York — 0.948

Arizona — 0.949

South Carolina — 0.949

Maine — 0.955

Louisiana — 1.025

District of Columbia — 1.029

Michigan — 1.035

Maryland — 1.079

Iowa — 1.12

West Virginia — 1.127

New Mexico — 1.13

Oklahoma — 1.147

North Carolina — 1.15

Alabama — 1.178

Mississippi — 1.192

Kentucky — 1.244

South Dakota — 1.406