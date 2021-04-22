States ranked by accessibility of COVID-19 vaccine sign-up websites

Nevada's COVID-19 shot registration website is the easiest to access, according to Johns Hopkins University's vaccine website accessibility dashboard.

The dashboard tracks the accessibility of each state, territory and Washington, D.C.'s vaccine sign-up webpage, which hosts information on prioritization, registration and locations.

Here are the states ranked by the overall accessibility score of their vaccine registration website, listed from most to least accessible and with No. 1 having the fewest errors.

1. Nevada: 10

2. California: 14

3. Mississippi: 15

3. Indiana: 15

3. Massachusetts: 15

6. Alabama: 23

7. New Jersey: 90

8. Washington, D.C.: 91

9. Ohio: 96

10. Tennessee: 113

10. Arizona: 113

12. Oklahoma: 121

13. Delaware: 123

14. Vermont: 134

15. Minnesota: 139

16. Wisconsin: 147

17. Texas: 156

18. West Virginia: 166

19. Maryland: 174

20. Idaho: 192

21. Nebraska: 196

22. New York: 205

23. Missouri: 216

24. Georgia: 229

25. Florida: 230

26. Illinois: 239

26. Northern Mariana Islands: 239

28. New Hampshire: 256

29. New Mexico: 275

