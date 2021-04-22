States ranked by accessibility of COVID-19 vaccine sign-up websites
Nevada's COVID-19 shot registration website is the easiest to access, according to Johns Hopkins University's vaccine website accessibility dashboard.
The dashboard tracks the accessibility of each state, territory and Washington, D.C.'s vaccine sign-up webpage, which hosts information on prioritization, registration and locations.
Here are the states ranked by the overall accessibility score of their vaccine registration website, listed from most to least accessible and with No. 1 having the fewest errors.
1. Nevada: 10
2. California: 14
3. Mississippi: 15
3. Indiana: 15
3. Massachusetts: 15
6. Alabama: 23
7. New Jersey: 90
8. Washington, D.C.: 91
9. Ohio: 96
10. Tennessee: 113
10. Arizona: 113
12. Oklahoma: 121
13. Delaware: 123
14. Vermont: 134
15. Minnesota: 139
16. Wisconsin: 147
17. Texas: 156
18. West Virginia: 166
19. Maryland: 174
20. Idaho: 192
21. Nebraska: 196
22. New York: 205
23. Missouri: 216
24. Georgia: 229
25. Florida: 230
26. Illinois: 239
26. Northern Mariana Islands: 239
28. New Hampshire: 256
29. New Mexico: 275
