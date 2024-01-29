Best healthcare jobs without a college degree: US News

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the best healthcare jobs without a college degree, including careers for those with a high school diploma or associate degree.

The rankings are part of the media company's "Best Jobs" rankings. Some of the jobs without a college degree require apprenticeship training or certificate completion before starting, according to U.S. News. Others may allow workers to begin their roles and learn on the job.

To determine the rankings, released Jan. 9, U.S. News examined Bureau of Labor Statistics data for each job's future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the best healthcare jobs without a degree, according to U.S. News — listed alongside their respective median wage:

1. Hearing aid specialist — $59,020

2. Massage therapist — $49,860

3. Pharmacy technician — $37,790

4. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse — $54,620

5. Medical records technician — $47,180

6. Ophthalmic medical technician — $38,860

7. Optician — $39,610

8. Medical assistant — $38,270

9. Occupational therapy aide — $37,060

10. Medical secretary — $38,500

11. Surgical technologist — $55,960

12. Dental assistant — $44,820

13. Nursing aide — $35,760

14. Paramedic — $49,090

15. Phlebotomist — $38,530

16. Physical therapist aide — $31,410

17. Esthetician and skin care specialist — $38,060