50 top cardiovascular hospitals for 2022, ranked by IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health on Nov. 16 released its annual ranking of 50 top hospitals for cardiovascular care in collaboration with Fortune.

To compile its 2022 list, researchers analyzed federal data from Medicare cost reports, Hospital Compare and the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review. This year's analysis also included a patient experience measure based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, as reported in the CMS Hospital Compare data set. In total, 915 hospitals with cardiovascular service lines were included in the analysis.

When compared to similar cardiovascular hospitals, facilities on this year's list performed better on various clinical, operational and financial benchmarks, including length of stay, patient complications and 30-day mortality.

Here are the top 50 hospitals, sorted into three categories in alphabetical order:

Teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple (Temple, Texas)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano (Plano, Texas)

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)

Kettering Medical Center (Kettering, Ohio)

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Mayo Clinic Rochester (Rochester, Minn.)

Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (Atlanta)

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus (Bethlehem, Pa.)

Summa Health System-Akron Campus (Akron, Ohio)

UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh, N.C.)

University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

Teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola (Pensacola, Fla.)

Aspirus Wausau Hospital (Wausau, Wis.)

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte, N.C.)

Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet (Baton Rouge, La.)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest (Waco, Texas)

Beaumont Hospital, Troy (Troy, Mich.)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.)

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage, Calif.)

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, Kan.)

Providence St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula, Mont.)

Redmond Regional Medical Center (Rome, Ga.)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Sarasota, Fla.)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital (Ypsilanti, Mich.)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

The Medical Center of Aurora (Aurora, Colo.)

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro, N.C.)

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Community hospitals

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Ore.)

Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel, Ind.)

Bellin Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.)

Harlingen Medical Center (Harlingen, Texas)

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey, Mich.)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital North (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Parkwest Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital (Waterloo, Iowa)