5 states with the best healthcare

Pennsylvania is the best state for healthcare, according to a ranking from NiceRx that analyzes hospitals in all 50 states based on quality, safety and access.

For the analysis, each state was given a score based on five factors:

Percentage of hospitals with "A" grades in safety from Leapfrog

Number of hospitals on U.S. News' honor roll

Number of hospitals in Healthgrades' top 50

Number of hospitals per 1 million residents

Number of staffed hospital beds per 1 million residents

Here are the five states with the best healthcare, according to the analysis:

1. Pennsylvania

2. Illinois

3. Ohio

4. Michigan

5. Massachusetts



Access the full ranking here. Read more about the methodology here.