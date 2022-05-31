5 states with the best healthcare

Pennsylvania is the best state for healthcare, according to a ranking from NiceRx that analyzes hospitals in all 50 states based on quality, safety and access.
For the analysis, each state was given a score based on five factors:
- Percentage of hospitals with "A" grades in safety from Leapfrog
- Number of hospitals on U.S. News' honor roll
- Number of hospitals in Healthgrades' top 50
- Number of hospitals per 1 million residents
- Number of staffed hospital beds per 1 million residents
Here are the five states with the best healthcare, according to the analysis:
1. Pennsylvania
2. Illinois
3. Ohio
4. Michigan
5. Massachusetts
