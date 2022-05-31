5 states with the best healthcare

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) -

Pennsylvania is the best state for healthcare, according to a ranking from NiceRx that analyzes hospitals in all 50 states based on quality, safety and access. 

For the analysis, each state was given a score based on five factors: 

  • Percentage of hospitals with "A" grades in safety from Leapfrog
  • Number of hospitals on U.S. News' honor roll 
  • Number of hospitals in Healthgrades' top 50 
  • Number of hospitals per 1 million residents
  • Number of staffed hospital beds per 1 million residents

Here are the five states with the best healthcare, according to the analysis: 

1. Pennsylvania

2. Illinois

3. Ohio 

4. Michigan

5. Massachusetts 

Access the full ranking here. Read more about the methodology here.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles