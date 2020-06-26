5 states with most people delaying, returning to medical care

The number of Americans delaying medical care because of the pandemic ranges from roughly 31 percent in Delaware to 51 percent in Maine, according to a report from ValuePenguin, a consumer spending resource owned by LendingTree.

ValuePenguin used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the states with the greatest increase of people delaying and returning to care. The states seeing the greatest share of people delaying care saw that rate increase by an average of 9.2 percent in May, while the states seeing the most people return to care saw that rate increase an average of 4.7 percent in the same month.

Here are the top five states in each category, as of June 16:

States with the greatest increases in delayed medical care



1. Mississippi (11.9 percent increase in delayed medical care)

2. Maine (9.8 percent)

3. Indiana (8.5 percent)

4. Louisiana (8 percent)

5. North Carolina (7.7 percent)

States with the greatest increases in returns to medical care

1. Maryland (5.4 percent increase in returning to care)

2. Delaware (5 percent)

3. South Dakota (5 percent)

4. Utah (4.4 percent)

5. Washington, D.C.(3.8 percent)

Read the full report here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by time taken for COVID-19 cases to double

10 best children's hospitals, ranked by US News

US states ranked by heart disease-related death rates



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.