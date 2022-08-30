5 states with most, fewest primary care providers per capita

Wasington, D.C., has the most primary care providers per capita of any U.S. state or territory, according to a report released Aug. 22 by personal finance service ValuePenguin.

ValuePenguin used May 2021 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and population data from the Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey to calculate the rate of primary care providers per 100,000 residents.

Five states with the fewest primary care providers per 100,000 residents:

Washington — 107.9 Nevada — 114.2 Oregon — 115.6 Hawaii — 117.9 Alabama — 120.8

Five states or territories with the most primary care providers per 100,000 residents:

District of Columbia — 464.1 Alaska — 281.2 Tennessee — 260.1 Nebraska — 259.7 New Hampshire — 245.5

View the full report here.