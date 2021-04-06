5 best states for remote work, ranked by WalletHub

Delaware has the best conditions for working from home, according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To identify the best states for remote work, analysts compared the 50 states, and WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 metrics, ranging from the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. Analysts also looked at how large and how crowded homes are in each state. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the five best states for working from home based on the analysis:

1. Delaware

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia

4. New Hampshire

5. Tennessee

