259 best hospitals for maternity care, per Leapfrog and Money

More than 250 hospitals were named to Money and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list published Oct. 5.

The list is based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which hospitals had to submit by Aug. 31. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. To see the full methodology, click here.

In total, 259 hospitals made this year's list. Included hospitals offer a diverse range of maternal care services, including high-risk pregnancy care and neonatal intensive care.

View the full list of hospitals here.