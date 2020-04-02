20 US counties where people traveled most as of last week

Residents in Greenville County, S.C., traveled the most of all U.S. counties between Feb. 28 and March 27, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

The publication analyzed travel patterns in all counties with more than 500,000 residents using anonymous location data from 15 million cellphones.

The data suggest that people in the West, Northeast and Midwest largely complied with orders to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, while residents in states like Florida — which waited to implement these orders — continued to travel.

Twenty counties where people traveled the most as of March 27, as ranked by NYT:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 11.

1. Greenville County, S.C. — 3.4 miles of average travel

2. Jefferson County, Ala. — 3.1 miles

3. Duval County, Fla. — 3.0 miles

Guilford County, N.C. — 3.0 miles

4. Montgomery County, Texas — 2.9 miles

5. Polk County, Fla. — 2.8 miles

6. Tulsa County, Okla. — 2.7 miles

Volusia County, Fla. — 2.7 miles

7. Oklahoma County, Okla. — 2.6 miles

Sedgwick County, Kan. — 2.6 miles

8. Gwinnett County, Ga. — 2.5 miles

Shelby County, Tenn. — 2.5 miles

9. Brevard County, Fla. — 2.4 miles

Salt Lake County, Utah — 2.4 miles

10. Fresno County, Calif. — 2.2 miles

Utah County — 2.2 miles

Pasco County, Fla. — 2.2 miles

San Bernardino County, Calif. — 2.2 miles

11. Douglas County, Neb. — 2.1 miles

Hillsborough County, Fla. — 2.1 miles

