20 top hospitals for cost efficiency: Lown Institute

Pinnacle Hospital, a physician-owned facility in Crown Point, Ind., is the most cost-efficient hospital in the U.S., according to a new ranking from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.

The Lown Institute unveiled its social responsibility ranking Sept. 21. The social responsibility list ranks more than 3,000 hospitals on 54 metrics. One of the new metrics this year is cost efficiency, which evaluates how well hospitals achieve low mortality rates at a low cost.

Here are the 20 top hospitals for cost efficiency, as ranked by the Lown Institute.

1. Pinnacle Hospital (Crown Point, Ind.)

2. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

3. Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque (Iowa)

4. Encino (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center

5. Park Ridge Health (Hendersonville, N.C.)

6. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital

7. Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark, N.J.)

8. UnityPoint Health-Meriter (Madison, Wis.)

9. East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

10. Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital

11. Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.)

12. Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs, Fla.)

13. St. Joseph's Hospital of West Bend (Wis.)

14. Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)

15. Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital

16. Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge, Mass.)

17. Calverthealth Medical Center (Prince Frederick, Md.)

18. Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

19. Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood, Calif.)

20. Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)