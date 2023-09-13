20 best business schools, per Bloomberg

Bloomberg has released its annual ranking of the best business schools, in which it measures 110 full-time MBA programs internationally for participants' satisfaction with learning, networking, career opportunities and more.

Bloomberg measures the schools via five indexes: compensation, learning, networking, entrepreneurship and diversity. Of the U.S. business schools, Stanford's holds the top spot for the fifth year in a row in the 2023-2024 edition of the list.

The consulting industry employs the most of recent MBA grads; healthcare is the fourth industry to employ graduates. From the 2023-2024 rankings, healthcare 788 hired MBA earners from 101 schools.

Below, find the top 20 of the 77 ranked U.S. business schools by Bloomberg. The list includes ties.

1. Stanford (Calif.) Graduate School of Business

2. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

3. Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business (Hanover, N.H.)

3. University of Virginia Darden School of Business (Charlottesville)

5. Columbia Business School (New York City)

6. Harvard Business School (Boston)

7. Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management (Evanston, Ill.)

8. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

9. The University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business (Ann Arbor)

10. MIT Sloan School of Management (Cambridge, Mass.)

10. Haas School of Business at University of California Berkeley

12. NYU Stern School of Business (New York City)

13. The Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

14. Fuqua School of Business of Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

15. Yale School of Management (New Haven, Conn.)

16. Emory University Goizueta Business School (Atlanta)

17. USC Marshall School of Business (Los Angeles)

18. The Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon (Pittsburgh)

19. Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University (Houston)

20. The Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business (Atlanta)