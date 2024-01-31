15 states with highest, lowest densities of anesthesiologists

Physician shortages are a recognized challenge in the U.S. healthcare system. The scarcity of anesthesiologists, specifically, carries major implications.

Mismatched supply-demand for anesthesia dates back to the early 2000s. In a 2002 survey commissioned by the American Society of Anesthesiologists, 47% of hospital administrators reported a restriction on operating room numbers and hours due to a lack of availability of anesthesia providers, research shows.

Anesthesiologist shortages not only strain healthcare delivery and access but can also risk patient safety and surgical outcomes. Increasing overlapping coverage by anesthesiologists is associated with increased surgical patient morbidity and mortality, according to a 2022 study in JAMA Surgery.

The aging population will require more procedures with monitored sedation, spiking demand for anesthesia. Rising demand for surgeons and surgeries will need to be matched with an increase to the supply of anesthesia services; it has been previously been suggested that the number of anesthesiologists needed is 50% of the total number of surgeons, with the remaining need met by CRNAs, according to the Journal of Medicine, Surgery and Public Health.

While rapid growth in the number of CRNAs has eased some of the unmet demand for anesthesia, this category of anesthesia providers still requires supervision by a board-certified anesthesiologist in many states with a capped ratio of physician to CRNAs.

Below are 30 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by active anesthesiologists as a percentage of their overall active physicians (including surgeons). The 15 states with the highest proportion of anesthesiologists to physicians and 15 with lowest proportion are reflected. Data, from September 2023, is sourced from KFF and includes active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.

Highest densities

Indiana: 13.12%

1,211 anesthesiologists

9,227 physicians

Montana: 12.38%

142 anesthesiologists

1,147 physicians

Nevada: 11.87%

417 anesthesiologists

3,514 physicians

Utah: 11.63%

479 anesthesiologists

4,118 physicians

Washington: 11.60%

1,359 anesthesiologists

11,713 physicians

Wyoming: 11.44%

61 anesthesiologists

533 physicians

Iowa: 11.29%

518 anesthesiologists

4,590 physicians

Colorado: 11.12%

840 anesthesiologists

7,551 physicians

Nebraska: 10.93%

323 anesthesiologists

2,955 physicians

Wisconsin: 10.85%

1,063 anesthesiologists

9,795 physicians

Oregon: 10.77%

703 anesthesiologists

6,529 physicians

Kansas: 10.63%

430 anesthesiologists

4,046 physicians

Oklahoma: 10.60%

549 anesthesiologists

5,181 physicians

Texas: 10.39%

3,987 anesthesiologists

38,357 physicians

Arizona: 10.29%

1,091 anesthesiologists

10,601 physicians

Lowest densities

Rhode Island: 4.79%

143 anesthesiologists

2,987 physicians

South Dakota: 6.52%

68 anesthesiologists

1,043 physicians

Delaware: 6.75%

116 anesthesiologists

1,718 physicians

District of Columbia: 6.81%

333 anesthesiologists

4,890 physicians

Michigan: 7.15%

1,692 anesthesiologists

23,666 physicians

North Carolina: 7.30%

1,212 anesthesiologists

16,612 physicians

North Dakota: 7.31%

72 anesthesiologists

985 physicians

Idaho: 7.34%

106 anesthesiologists

1,445 physicians

Minnesota: 7.46%

757 anesthesiologists

10,149 physicians

Connecticut: 7.73%

742 anesthesiologists

9,605 physicians

Mississippi: 7.97%

298 anesthesiologists

3,741 physicians

West Virginia: 8.04%

222 anesthesiologists

2,761 physicians

Pennsylvania: 8.09%

2,428 anesthesiologists

30,011 physicians

Louisiana: 8.19%

653 anesthesiologists

7,975 physicians

Massachusetts: 8.23%

1,900 anesthesiologists

23,075 physicians

New York: 8.27%

4,680 anesthesiologists

56,592 physicians