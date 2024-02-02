15 cities adding the most high-income households

High-income households are springing up in cities across the U.S., according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset.

Using Census Bureau data, the financial services company ranked 345 of the largest U.S. cities to determine which added the most high-income households between 2021 and 2022. Analysts defined a "high-income household" as one bringing in more than $200,000 per year.

These 15 states saw the highest growth of high earners, per SmartAsset:

1. Spokane Valley, Wash. — 183.3% growth in high-income households

2. Allentown, Pa. — 163.6%

3. Evansville, Ind. — 150%

4. Killeen, Texas — 146.2%

5. San Tan Valley, Ariz. — 143.9%

6. Springfield, Mass. — 141.7%

7. New Haven, Conn. — 136.4%

8. Manchester, N.H. — 134.1%

9. Jackson, Miss. — 125%

10. Palmdale, Calif. — 119.4%

11. Dayton, Ohio — 115.4%

12. Surprise, Ariz. — 101.9%

13. El Monte, Calif. — 93.3%

14. High Point, N.C. — 92.3%

15. East Los Angeles, Calif. — 87%





View the full analysis here.