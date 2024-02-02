15 cities adding the most high-income households

High-income households are springing up in cities across the U.S., according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset.
Using Census Bureau data, the financial services company ranked 345 of the largest U.S. cities to determine which added the most high-income households between 2021 and 2022. Analysts defined a "high-income household" as one bringing in more than $200,000 per year.
These 15 states saw the highest growth of high earners, per SmartAsset:
1. Spokane Valley, Wash. — 183.3% growth in high-income households
2. Allentown, Pa. — 163.6%
3. Evansville, Ind. — 150%
4. Killeen, Texas — 146.2%
5. San Tan Valley, Ariz. — 143.9%
6. Springfield, Mass. — 141.7%
7. New Haven, Conn. — 136.4%
8. Manchester, N.H. — 134.1%
9. Jackson, Miss. — 125%
10. Palmdale, Calif. — 119.4%
11. Dayton, Ohio — 115.4%
12. Surprise, Ariz. — 101.9%
13. El Monte, Calif. — 93.3%
14. High Point, N.C. — 92.3%
15. East Los Angeles, Calif. — 87%
View the full analysis here.