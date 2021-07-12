10 most, least stressed cities in the US

Cleveland is the most stressed city in America, and South Burlington, Vt., is the least, according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the cities where Americans cope best with stress, analysts compared more than 180 of them in four areas — work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress — using 41 metrics. The metrics ranged from COVID-19 cases to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest stress levels. Cities were then given an overall score based on their weighted average across all metrics. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 most stressed cities based on the analysis:

1. Cleveland

2. Detroit

3. New Orleans

4. Baltimore

5. Newark, N.J.

6. San Bernardino, Calif.

7. Birmingham, Ala.

8. North Las Vegas, Nev.

9. Philadelphia

10. Memphis, Tenn.

Here are the 10 least-stressed cities based on the analysis:

1. South Burlington, Vt.

2. Fremont, Calif.

3. Madison, Wis.

4. Nashua, N.H.

5. Columbia, Md.

6. Fargo, N.D.

7. Overland Park, Kan.

8. Bismarck, N.D.

9. Lincoln, Neb.

10. Burlington, Vt.