10 happiest, unhappiest cities in the US

California cities dominate the list of happiest cities in the U.S., according to an analysis released March 1 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine city rankings, WalletHub analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, using 30 metrics. Each metric fell into one of the following three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being; income and employment; and community and environment. Metrics ranged from the depression rate to the income growth rate to average daily leisure time. Access additional information about the metrics here.

The 10 happiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

1. Fremont, Calif.

2. Columbia, Md.

3. San Francisco

4. San Jose, Calif.

5. Irvine, Calif.

6. Madison, Wis.

7. Seattle

8. Overland Park, Kan.

9. Huntington Beach, Calif.

10. San Diego

The 10 unhappiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

1. Detroit

2. Gulfport, Miss.

3. Memphis, Tenn.

4. Huntington, W.Va.

5. Montgomery, Ala.

6. Cleveland, Ohio

7. Augusta, Ga.

8. Fort Smith, Ark.

9. Mobile, Ala.

10. Shreveport, La.







