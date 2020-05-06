10 cities with the most cumulative COVID-19 cases, deaths

Marion, Ohio, has the highest cumulative COVID-19 case rate of all U.S. cities, while New York City has the highest cumulative death rate, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

The analysis is based on county-level data compiled by NYT and will feature regularly updated charts on past, current and future trajectory in the U.S.

Here are the top 10 metro areas with the highest cumulative case and death rates since the start of the pandemic. The list reflects NYT's rankings as of May 6 at 12:40 p.m. CDT.

10 cities with the highest rate of confirmed cases

1. Marion, Ohio — (35.78 cases per 1,000)

2. New York City area — (21.19 cases per 1,000)

3. Gallup, N.M. — (17.62 cases per 1,000)

4. Grand Island, Neb. — (16.15 cases per 1,000)

5. Albany, Ga. — (14.86 cases per 1,000)

6. Sioux City, Iowa — (14.22 cases per 1,000)

7. New Orleans — (13.18 cases per 1,000)

8. Fairfield County, Conn. — (13.10 cases per 1,000)

9. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — (12.83 cases per 1,000)

10. Pine Bluff, Ark. — (11.88 cases per 1,000)

10 cities with the highest rate of confirmed deaths

1. New York City area — (1.59 deaths per 1,000)

2. Albany, Ga. — (1.19 deaths per 1,000)

3. Fairfield County, Conn. — (0.99 deaths per 1,000)

4. New Orleans — (0.89 deaths per 1,000)

5. Detroit — (0.79 deaths per 1,000)

6. Hartford, Conn. — (0.78 deaths per 1,000)

7. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — (0.76 deaths per 1,000)

8. Springfield, Mass. — (0.73 deaths per 1,000)

9. New Haven, Conn. — (0.71 deaths per 1,000)

10. Boston — (0.64 deaths per 1,000)

To view the full analysis, click here.

