10 best, worst states for long-term care

California is the best state for long-term healthcare, according to an analysis by MedicareGuide, an insurance technology company.

To determine the top states for long-term care, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 27 cost, access and quality metrics for adults older than 65. Metrics ranged from annual nursing home costs to support for family caregivers. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best long-term care at the most affordable cost. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 best states for long-term care, based on the analysis:

1. California

2. Minnesota

3. Washington

4. Texas

5. New York

6. Wisconsin

7. Pennsylvania

8. Maryland

9. Hawaii

10. Colorado

Here are the 10 worst states for long-term care, based on the analysis:

1. Montana

2. Wyoming

3. South Dakota

4. Nevada

5. Mississippi

6. New Mexico

7. West Virginia

8. South Carolina

9. Alabama

10. Louisiana