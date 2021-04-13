10 best, worst states for children's healthcare

Texas is the worst state for children's healthcare, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states for children's healthcare, analysts compared the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., across 35 relevant metics, ranging from access to healthcare to share of obese children. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states for children's healthcare based on the analysis:

1. District of Columbia

2. Hawaii

3. Vermont

4. Washington

5. Maryland

6. Oregon

7. Rhode Island

8. Colorado

9. New York

10. Massachusetts

Here are the 10 worst states for children's healthcare based on the analysis:

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Tennessee

5. Arkansas

6. Alaska

7. Delaware

8. Ohio

9. North Carolina

10. Mississippi

More articles on ratings and rankings:

10 best, worst states to practice medicine

Texas, Florida and Washington ranked most innovative states

5 states with the highest medical malpractice payouts







© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.