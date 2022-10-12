10 best MBA programs, per Fortune

Fortune recently released its 2022 rankings of the best full-time master's in business programs in the U.S..

To rank the 76 programs, Fortune considered data provided by schools via questionnaires, each business school's brand, and their role in propelling MBA graduates into the C-suites of top companies, the publication said. The final ranking is based on three components: outcomes score, Fortune 1000 Score and brand score. Read more about the methodology here.

The top 10 schools for full-time MBA programs, according to the rankings:

1. Harvard Business School (Cambridge, Mass.)

2. University of Chicago Booth School of Business

3. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

4. Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

5. Stanford (Calif.) Graduate School of Business

6. Columbia Business School (New York City)

7. NYU Stern School of Business (New York City)

8. Duke University Fuqua School of Business (Durham, N.C.)

9. MIT Sloan School of Management (Cambridge, Mass.)

10. University of Virginia Darden School of Business (Charlottesville)