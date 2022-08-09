10 best hospitals for gynecology, obstetrics: US News

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and Gynecology ranking released July 26.
U.S. News evaluated 233 hospitals for the annual list, ranking the top 50 that treat a significant number of patients with pelvic, cervical, uterine or ovarian diseases. Access the full methodology here.
Here are U.S. News' 10 top hospitals for gynecology and obstetrics:
- Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
- UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)