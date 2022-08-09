10 best hospitals for gynecology, obstetrics: US News

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and Gynecology ranking released July 26.

U.S. News evaluated 233 hospitals for the annual list, ranking the top 50 that treat a significant number of patients with pelvic, cervical, uterine or ovarian diseases. Access the full methodology here.

Here are U.S. News' 10 top hospitals for gynecology and obstetrics:

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) Cleveland Clinic University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) Long Island Jewish Medical Center at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles) Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)





