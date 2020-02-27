10 top infection control, patient safety stories in February

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 

The 407 hospitals that received five stars in CMS' January update of its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings captured readers' attention the most in February.

Here are the 10 most-read stories from Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. The 407 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

2. 228 hospitals with a 1 star rating from CMS

3. The nation's top 22 patient-recommended hospitals

4. CDC mistakenly clears 13th US coronavirus case

5. The 15 US hospitals patients are least likely to recommend

6. Coronaviruses can remain on surfaces for up to 9 days, study finds

7. 1st American dies of coronavirus as death toll surpasses SARS

8. Flu death estimate hits 14,000, CDC says

9. 15th US coronavirus case reported in Texas; asymptomatic transmission confirmed 

10. Coronavirus pandemic 'almost certain' as cases more than triple in 1 week, expert warns

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

Coronavirus outbreak at 'decisive point'; WHO director urges immediate action
10 most-read studies in February
Most hospitals not meeting Leapfrog minimum volume standards for high-risk surgeries

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 


IC Database-3

Featured Perspectives

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months