10 top infection control, patient safety stories in February

The 407 hospitals that received five stars in CMS' January update of its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings captured readers' attention the most in February.

Here are the 10 most-read stories from Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. The 407 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

2. 228 hospitals with a 1 star rating from CMS

3. The nation's top 22 patient-recommended hospitals

4. CDC mistakenly clears 13th US coronavirus case

5. The 15 US hospitals patients are least likely to recommend

6. Coronaviruses can remain on surfaces for up to 9 days, study finds

7. 1st American dies of coronavirus as death toll surpasses SARS

8. Flu death estimate hits 14,000, CDC says

9. 15th US coronavirus case reported in Texas; asymptomatic transmission confirmed

10. Coronavirus pandemic 'almost certain' as cases more than triple in 1 week, expert warns

