228 hospitals with a 1 star rating from CMS
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings Jan. 28, recognizing 228 hospitals with one star.
CMS' Hospital Compare website reports on quality measures for more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Here is a breakdown of the updated star ratings:
- One star: 228 hospitals
- Two stars: 710 hospitals
- Three stars: 1,191 hospitals
- Four stars: 1,136 hospitals
- Five stars: 407 hospitals
Below is a listing of CMS' one-star hospitals, broken down by state, as listed on the Hospital Compare website. To view a list of CMS' five-star hospitals, click here.
Arkansas
Baptist Health-Fort Smith
Chi-St. Vincent Infirmary (Little Rock)
Conway Regional Health System
Jefferson Regional Medical Center (Pine Bluff)
National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)
St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro)
Uams Medical Center (Little Rock)
California
Adventist Health and Rideout (Marysville)
Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster)
Beverly Hospital (Montebello)
Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)
Doctors Hospital Of Riverside
Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)
Hemet Valley Medical Center
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Kern Medical Center (Bakersfield)
LAC+USC Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Madera Community Hospital
Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
Menifee Global Medical Center (Sun City)
Mercy Hospital (Bakersfield)
Mercy Medical Center (Merced)
Mercy Medical Center Redding
O'Connor Hospital (San Jose)
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (Brawley)
Riverside University Health System-Medical Center (Moreno Valley)
San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)
San Leandro Hospital
Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville)
St. Bernardine Medical Center (San Bernardino)
St. Joseph's Medical Center (Stockton)
St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)
Twin Cities Community Hospital (Templeton)
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (Glendale)
Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Connecticut
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)
Waterbury Hospital
Florida
AdventHealth Lake Wales
AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Bayfront Health-Brooksville
Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte
Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda
Bayfront Health-Seven Rivers (Crystal River)
Blake Medical Center (Bradenton)
Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Broward Health Coral Springs
Broward Health North (Pompano Beach)
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital (Stuart)
Halifax Health Medical Center (Daytona Beach)
Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)
JFK Medical Center (Atlantis)
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute (Fort Pierce)
Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)
North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
Parrish Medical Center (Titusville)
Steward Melbourne Hospital
The Villages Regional Hospital
Wellington Regional Medical Center
Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)
Winter Haven Hospital
Georgia
Augusta University Medical Center (Augusta)
Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)
Emory Decatur Hospital
Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)
The Medical Center, Navicent Health (Macon)
Memorial Health University Medical Center (Savannah)
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Albany)
Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital (Conyers)
Piedmont Walton Hospital (Monroe)
WellStar Atlanta Medical Center
Iowa
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Sioux City)
Illinois
Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Gateway Regional Medical Center (Granite City)
Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)
John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)
Mount Sinai Hospital (Chicago)
OSF Saint Francis Medical Center (Peoria)
University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)
Kansas
St. Catherine Hospital (Garden City)
Kentucky
Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center
Highlands Regional Medical Center (Prestonsburg)
Jennie Stuart Medical Center (Hopkinsville)
Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center (Paintsville)
Pikeville Medical Center
The Medical Center at Bowling Green
University of Kentucky Hospital (Lexington)
University of Louisville Hospital
Louisiana
Jennings American Legion Hospital
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
Tulane Medical Center (New Orleans)
University Medical Center New Orleans
Massachusetts
Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)
MelroseWakefield Healthcare (Melrose)
Morton Hospital (Taunton)
Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)
UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester)
Maryland
University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)
University Of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
University Of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital
Michigan
Detroit Receiving Hospital and University Health Center
Hurley Medical Center (Flint)
Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto (Southaven)
Delta Regional Medical Center (Greenville)
Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
Merit Health River Region (Vicksburg)
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (McComb)
St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital
University Of Mississippi Med Center (Jackson)
Missouri
Christian Hospital Northeast-Northwest (St. Louis)
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
SoutheastHealth (Cape Girardeau)
SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital
Nebraska
Regional West Medical Center (Scottsbluff)
Nevada
Desert Springs Hospital (Las Vegas)
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center (Las Vegas)
University Medical Center (Las Vegas)
Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
New Jersey
Carepoint Health-Christ Hospital (Jersey City)
Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center
East Orange General Hospital
Hackettstown Medical Center
Inspira Medical Center Vineland
JFK Medical Center-Anthony M. Yelencsics Community (Edison)
Salem Medical Center
St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson)
Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth)
University Hospital (Newark)
New Mexico
MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces)
UNM Hospital (Albuquerque)
New York
Albany Medical Center Hospital
Alice Hyde Medical Center (Malone)
Auburn Community Hospital
Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York City)
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown Campus (New York City)
Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson)
Coney Island Hospital Center (New York City)
Crouse Hospital (Syracuse)
Eastern Niagara Hospital (Lockport)
Ellis Hospital (Schenectady)
Elmhurst Hospital Center
Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare (Utica)
Flushing Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
Geneva General Hospital
Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)
Good Samaritan Hospital of Suffern
Harlem Hospital Center (New York City)
Interfaith Medical Center (New York City)
Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville)
Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center (New York City)
Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)
Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)
Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)
Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown)
Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)
Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)
Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)
Queens Hospital Center (New York City)
Richmond University Medical Center (New York City)
Rochester General Hospital
St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center (Smithtown)
St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)
St. John's Episcopal Hospital (New York City)
St. Joseph's Medical Center (Yonkers)
Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)
United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton)
University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate (New York City)
Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)
Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)
North Carolina
Halifax Regional Medical Center (Roanoke Rapids)
Nash General Hospital (Rocky Mount)
Ohio
Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)
East Ohio Regional Hospital (Martins Ferry)
Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren)
University of Toledo Medical Center
Oklahoma
Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)
Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa)
OU Medicine (Oklahoma City)
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Pennsylvania
Albert Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia)
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (Johnstown)
Hahnemann University Hospital (Philadelphia)
Pottstown Hospital
Regional Hospital of Scranton
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
Wilkes-Barre General Hospital
Puerto Rico
Auxilio Mutuo Hospital (San Juan)
Doctors' Center Hospital-San Juan
Doctors' Center Hospital (Manati)
Hima San Pablo-Bayamon
Hima San Pablo-Caguas
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)
South Carolina
Trident Medical Center (Charleston)
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun (Orangeburg)
Tennessee
Holston Valley Medical Center (Kingsport)
Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
Johnson City Medical Center
Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge
Texas
City Hospital at White Rock (Dallas)
Coleman County Medical Center
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Medical Center Hospital (Odessa)
Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)
Virginia
Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)
Wisconsin
Ascension All Saints Hospital (Racine)
West Virginia
Charleston Area Medical Center
Wheeling Hospital
Washington, D.C.
George Washington University Hospital
Howard University Hospital
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Medstar Washington Hospital Center
