228 hospitals with a 1 star rating from CMS

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings Jan. 28, recognizing 228 hospitals with one star.

CMS' Hospital Compare website reports on quality measures for more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Here is a breakdown of the updated star ratings:

One star: 228 hospitals

Two stars: 710 hospitals

Three stars: 1,191 hospitals

Four stars: 1,136 hospitals

Five stars: 407 hospitals

Below is a listing of CMS' one-star hospitals, broken down by state, as listed on the Hospital Compare website. To view a list of CMS' five-star hospitals, click here.

Arkansas

Baptist Health-Fort Smith

Chi-St. Vincent Infirmary (Little Rock)

Conway Regional Health System

Jefferson Regional Medical Center (Pine Bluff)

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro)

Uams Medical Center (Little Rock)

California

Adventist Health and Rideout (Marysville)

Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster)

Beverly Hospital (Montebello)

Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno)

Doctors Hospital Of Riverside

Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)

Hemet Valley Medical Center

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Kern Medical Center (Bakersfield)

LAC+USC Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Madera Community Hospital

Memorial Hospital Of Gardena

Menifee Global Medical Center (Sun City)

Mercy Hospital (Bakersfield)

Mercy Medical Center (Merced)

Mercy Medical Center Redding

O'Connor Hospital (San Jose)

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (Brawley)

Riverside University Health System-Medical Center (Moreno Valley)

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

San Leandro Hospital

Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville)

St. Bernardine Medical Center (San Bernardino)

St. Joseph's Medical Center (Stockton)

St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley)

Twin Cities Community Hospital (Templeton)

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (Glendale)

Victor Valley Global Medical Center (Victorville)

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Connecticut

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)

Waterbury Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Lake Wales

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Bayfront Health-Brooksville

Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte

Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda

Bayfront Health-Seven Rivers (Crystal River)

Blake Medical Center (Bradenton)

Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Broward Health Coral Springs

Broward Health North (Pompano Beach)

Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital (Stuart)

Halifax Health Medical Center (Daytona Beach)

Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)

JFK Medical Center (Atlantis)

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute (Fort Pierce)

Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Parrish Medical Center (Titusville)

Steward Melbourne Hospital

The Villages Regional Hospital

Wellington Regional Medical Center

Westside Regional Medical Center (Plantation)

Winter Haven Hospital

Georgia

Augusta University Medical Center (Augusta)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Emory Decatur Hospital

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

The Medical Center, Navicent Health (Macon)

Memorial Health University Medical Center (Savannah)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Albany)

Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital (Conyers)

Piedmont Walton Hospital (Monroe)

WellStar Atlanta Medical Center

Iowa

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Sioux City)

Illinois

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Gateway Regional Medical Center (Granite City)

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)

Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)

Mount Sinai Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center (Peoria)

University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)

Kansas

St. Catherine Hospital (Garden City)

Kentucky

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

Highlands Regional Medical Center (Prestonsburg)

Jennie Stuart Medical Center (Hopkinsville)

Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center (Paintsville)

Pikeville Medical Center

The Medical Center at Bowling Green

University of Kentucky Hospital (Lexington)

University of Louisville Hospital

Louisiana

Jennings American Legion Hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Tulane Medical Center (New Orleans)

University Medical Center New Orleans

Massachusetts

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)

MelroseWakefield Healthcare (Melrose)

Morton Hospital (Taunton)

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester)

Maryland

University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)

University Of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

University Of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital

Michigan

Detroit Receiving Hospital and University Health Center

Hurley Medical Center (Flint)

Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto (Southaven)

Delta Regional Medical Center (Greenville)

Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

Merit Health River Region (Vicksburg)

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (McComb)

St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital

University Of Mississippi Med Center (Jackson)

Missouri

Christian Hospital Northeast-Northwest (St. Louis)

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

SoutheastHealth (Cape Girardeau)

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital

Nebraska

Regional West Medical Center (Scottsbluff)

Nevada

Desert Springs Hospital (Las Vegas)

Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center (Las Vegas)

University Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New Jersey

Carepoint Health-Christ Hospital (Jersey City)

Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center

East Orange General Hospital

Hackettstown Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Vineland

JFK Medical Center-Anthony M. Yelencsics Community (Edison)

Salem Medical Center

St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson)

Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth)

University Hospital (Newark)

New Mexico

MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces)

UNM Hospital (Albuquerque)

New York

Albany Medical Center Hospital

Alice Hyde Medical Center (Malone)

Auburn Community Hospital

Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York City)

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown Campus (New York City)

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson)

Coney Island Hospital Center (New York City)

Crouse Hospital (Syracuse)

Eastern Niagara Hospital (Lockport)

Ellis Hospital (Schenectady)

Elmhurst Hospital Center

Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare (Utica)

Flushing Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Geneva General Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)

Good Samaritan Hospital of Suffern

Harlem Hospital Center (New York City)

Interfaith Medical Center (New York City)

Jacobi Medical Center (New York City)

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville)

Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)

Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center (New York City)

Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (New York City)

Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)

Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown)

Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow)

Queens Hospital Center (New York City)

Richmond University Medical Center (New York City)

Rochester General Hospital

St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City)

St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center (Smithtown)

St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

St. John's Episcopal Hospital (New York City)

St. Joseph's Medical Center (Yonkers)

Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton)

University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate (New York City)

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City)

North Carolina

Halifax Regional Medical Center (Roanoke Rapids)

Nash General Hospital (Rocky Mount)

Ohio

Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)

East Ohio Regional Hospital (Martins Ferry)

Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren)

University of Toledo Medical Center

Oklahoma

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa)

OU Medicine (Oklahoma City)

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee

Pennsylvania

Albert Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (Johnstown)

Hahnemann University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Pottstown Hospital

Regional Hospital of Scranton

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Puerto Rico

Auxilio Mutuo Hospital (San Juan)

Doctors' Center Hospital-San Juan

Doctors' Center Hospital (Manati)

Hima San Pablo-Bayamon

Hima San Pablo-Caguas

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Trident Medical Center (Charleston)

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun (Orangeburg)

Tennessee

Holston Valley Medical Center (Kingsport)

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

Johnson City Medical Center

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Texas

City Hospital at White Rock (Dallas)

Coleman County Medical Center

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Medical Center Hospital (Odessa)

Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)

Virginia

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Wisconsin

Ascension All Saints Hospital (Racine)

West Virginia

Charleston Area Medical Center

Wheeling Hospital

Washington, D.C.

George Washington University Hospital

Howard University Hospital

Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Medstar Washington Hospital Center

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

The 407 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

CDC: Why the vaping outbreak has slowed

ACC, AHA create 22 quality measures for blood pressure monitoring

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.