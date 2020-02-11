CDC mistakenly clears 13th US coronavirus case

The 13th U.S. coronavirus case was confirmed Feb. 10, though CDC officials initially cleared the patient by mistake, according to a UC San Diego Health statement.

CDC officials said Feb. 9 that four American evacuees — assessed for coronavirus after returning from China — tested negative for the respiratory infection. The patients were discharged and returned to quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

However, on Feb. 10, CDC officials said further testing revealed one of the four patients actually did have the virus, now named "Covid-19," according to CNBC. The individual returned to UC San Diego Health, along with another evacuee showing possible coronavirus symptoms. Both patients are in isolation and have minimal symptoms.

The infected evacuee left the hospital wearing a mask, and marshals transporting the patient wore protective gear as well, according to a Feb. 10 hospital statement cited by The San Diego Union Tribune. It is not known exactly how long the patient was at the base before officials realized the test result was actually positive.

As of 9 a.m., Feb. 11, there are 43,141 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,018 related deaths.

