The nation's top 22 patient-recommended hospitals

The following hospitals were the top patient-recommended hospitals in the country, according to the most recent HCAHPS scores. Pennsylvania had five highly recommended hospitals, more than any other state.

At least 93 percent of patients at these 22 hospitals responded, "Yes, I would definitely recommend the hospital."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Iowa

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Illinois

Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Zion)

Kansas

Premier Surgical Institute (Galena)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Louisiana

Lafayette General Surgical Hospital

North Carolina

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

Nebraska

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

OrthoNebraska Hospital (Omaha)

Ohio

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Oklahoma

Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Pennsylvania

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Philadelphia)

Texas

The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)

Wisconsin

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

