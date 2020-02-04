The nation's top 22 patient-recommended hospitals
The following hospitals were the top patient-recommended hospitals in the country, according to the most recent HCAHPS scores. Pennsylvania had five highly recommended hospitals, more than any other state.
At least 93 percent of patients at these 22 hospitals responded, "Yes, I would definitely recommend the hospital."
The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019.
Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.
Arkansas
Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)
Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)
Colorado
Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
Iowa
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond
Illinois
Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Zion)
Kansas
Premier Surgical Institute (Galena)
Salina Surgical Hospital
Louisiana
Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
North Carolina
Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)
Nebraska
Lincoln Surgical Hospital
OrthoNebraska Hospital (Omaha)
Ohio
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
Oklahoma
Southwestern Regional Medical Center (Tulsa)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Pennsylvania
Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Philadelphia)
Texas
The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)
Wisconsin
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
