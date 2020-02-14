15th US coronavirus case reported in Texas; asymptomatic transmission confirmed

As of 11 a.m., Feb. 14, the coronavirus has sickened 64,460 and has resulted in 1,384 deaths. Globally, 7,171 people have recovered from the illness.

The World Health Organization officially named the disease caused by the new Chinese coronavirus "COVID-19" Feb. 11.

1. Another evacuee is the 15th U.S. case of COVID-19, confirmed Feb. 13, CNBC reports. The patient arrived in Texas Feb. 7 from China and was quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The patient has the first reported infection in the state, and is currently in isolation at a local hospital.

2. The new coronavirus can be spread by people who don't show symptoms, CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, told CNN.

"What I've learned in the last two weeks is that the spectrum of this illness is much broader than was originally presented," Dr. Redfield said Feb. 14. "There's much more asymptomatic illness. A number of the confirmed cases that we confirmed actually just presented with a little sore throat."

"What we don't know though is how much of the asymptomatic cases are driving transmission," Dr. Redfield told CNN.

3. "This virus will become a community virus at some point in time, this year or next year," Dr. Redfield said, according to CNN. The CDC is currently working to contain the virus, isolating patients with confirmed cases and restricting travel.

4. At least 585 COVID-19 cases have been reported outside of mainland China in more than 25 countries or territories, CNN reports. Three related deaths have been confirmed outside of China, reported in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan.

5. Over 1,700 healthcare workers are infected with COVID-19 in China, according to CNN. China's National Health Commission revealed Feb. 14 that 1,716 medical workers had the illness, six of whom had died. Most (87.5 percent) work in the Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated.

6. Scientists are exploring existing HIV, Ebola and malaria treatments as possible solutions for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports. An anti-viral or immunotherapy that's already cleared as safe could be a faster solution to slowing down the spread of disease.

7. President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting Feb. 10 that the coronavirus will "go away" in April as temperatures rise, according to Fact Check. While some viruses are seasonal, experts are unsure if the new virus will be as well.

