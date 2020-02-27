10 most-read studies in February

Here are the 10 most-read stories on clinical studies and research published by Becker's Hospital Review in February:

1. Coronaviruses can remain on surfaces for up to 9 days, study finds

2. Toilet-flushing spreads C. diff in hospital bathrooms, study suggests

3. Key takeaways from 2 coronavirus studies

4. Fewer adults are using primary care, study finds

5. 13 clinical characteristics of coronavirus

6. Hospitality trumps care quality in patient surveys, study finds

7. How this Kentucky hospital cut C. diff rates 59%

8. Suicide risk higher among nurses than general public

9. There's little evidence bedside 'sitters' reduce patient falls

10. Cancer treatment-ending celebration distresses some former patients

