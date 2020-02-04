There's little evidence bedside 'sitters' reduce patient falls

Bedside "sitters" are an expensive strategy to reduce patient falls, and more research is needed to determine if they're worth the cost, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Bedside sitters are often nurses or other staff members who constantly monitor the patient and offer immediate assistance when necessary.

For the study, researchers systematically reviewed data from 20 studies assessing the effect of adding patient sitters to usual care or comparing it to an alternative practice, such as video monitoring, in acute hospitals.

"Despite a compelling rationale, evidence is scant that adding sitters to usual care reduces falls," researchers said.

The findings do not prove that sitters are ineffective, but rather that there is not enough rigorous research available on the topic, the researchers noted, according to HealthDay.

