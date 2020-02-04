How this Kentucky hospital cut C. diff rates 59%

Russell, Ky.-based Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital saw a significant reduction in hospital-onset Clostridium difficile infections after implementing two key interventions, according to a study published in the Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research.

The hospital, part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, implemented the use of launderable hospital bed barriers and an evidence-based antibiotic stewardship program in April 2016.

Researchers from Xavier University in Cincinnati analyzed the hospital's infection rates from September 2014 through September 2018, spanning before and after the intervention period.

They found monthly C. difficile infections fell from 1.79 before the intervention to 1.03 after. In total, the interventions were associated with a 59 percent decrease in hospital-onset C. difficile infections and a 37 percent drop in antibiotic use over the study period.

To view the full study, click here.

