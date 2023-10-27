5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers

Erica Carbajal -

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list and is updated every few weeks. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., is seeking a full-time chief quality officer. 

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is hiring a full-time chief quality officer and is considering candidates with at least 15 years of healthcare experience. 

Spokane, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is hiring a quality director and patient safety officer. 

UCHealth in Aurora, Colo., is seeking a chief quality officer.

Cook County (Ill.) Health is hiring an associate chief quality officer. 

