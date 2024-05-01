Will WHO's airborne transmission update influence CDC's mask rules?

The World Health Organization updated its classification of airborne diseases last month in a move expected to influence infection control policies globally. However, it's unclear whether the CDC will consider these changes in its final masking guidelines for healthcare facilities, KFF Health News reported May 1.

In an April 18 report, the WHO determined that airborne transmission occurs when people exhale "infectious respiratory particles" that remain suspended in the air and are inhaled by others.

The consensus overturns a long-held belief that respiratory viruses predominately spread via droplets from an infected person's mouth or nose, which infect other people when coming into contact with their mouth, nose or eyes. Experts said this mode of transmission still occurs, but the new report acknowledges that many respiratory illnesses spread via airborne transmission.

Early in the pandemic, U.S. health officials were hesitant to acknowledge airborne transmission's role in the virus' spread, with the CDC emphasizing hand-washing and surface decontamination over recommendations for N95 masks.

It remains to be seen whether the CDC will recognize this shift in its final guidance on infection control policies for healthcare facilities. The agency shared draft recommendations in November, which call for looser-fitting surgical masks over N95s for certain situations. This discrepancy has led to scrutiny from researchers and healthcare workers, who argue that the CDC's approach is outdated and inadequate for protecting public health.

In January, the agency sought clarification from the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee on whether N95 masks should be required in healthcare settings and under what circumstances. National Nurses United obtained notes from these discussions through a public records request, revealing the committee's continued hesitance to recommend N95s over surgical masks.

The CDC declined KFF Health News' request for comment on how the WHO's new guidance might influence its infection control guidelines.