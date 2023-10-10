15 states that mandate surgical smoke evacuation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 1007 into law which requires healthcare facilities to use all tools feasible to remove surgical smoke plumes — making it the 15th state in the nation to do so.

The 14 states that have enacted similar legislation include:

  1. Arizona
  2. Colorado
  3. Connecticut
  4. Georgia
  5. Illinois
  6. Kentucky
  7. Louisiana
  8. Missouri
  9. New Jersey
  10. New York
  11. Ohio
  12. Oregon
  13. Rhode Island
  14. Washington

States with pending legislation in 2023 include:

  1. Florida
  2. Massachusetts
  3. North Carolina 
  4. Pennsylvania
  5. Texas
  6. West Virginia

