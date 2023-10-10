15 states that mandate surgical smoke evacuation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 1007 into law which requires healthcare facilities to use all tools feasible to remove surgical smoke plumes — making it the 15th state in the nation to do so.
The 14 states that have enacted similar legislation include:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Missouri
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Washington
States with pending legislation in 2023 include:
- Florida
- Massachusetts
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- West Virginia