Texas rehabilitation hospital opens, names CEO

Dallas-based Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals opened its inpatient rehab hospital in Arlington, Texas and named Rob Smart its CEO.

The Arlington location features 40 private patient suites, two large therapy gyms and an outdoor courtyard, according to the April 4 system release. The hospital will care for patients with debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.

Mr. Smart previously served as CEO for a Nobis-operated rehabilitation hospital in Oklahoma.