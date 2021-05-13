Percentage of nursing homes receiving a deficiency for harm or jeopardy, state by state: KFF

Nationwide, 23 percent of certified nursing facilities received a deficiency for actual harm or jeopardy in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

KFF analyzed 2019 data from Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reports that included deficiency designations for "actual harm" or "jeopardy" at nursing facilities. Actual harm is defined as a "deficiency that results in a negative outcome that has negatively affected the resident's ability to achieve the individual's highest functional status," while immediate jeopardy is defined as a deficiency that "has caused (or is likely to cause) serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a resident receiving care in the nursing home."

By state, Michigan had the highest percentage of harm or jeopardy deficiencies, while Maine had the lowest.

Below, all 50 states are listed alphabetically with their corresponding percentage of facilities receiving a harm or jeopardy deficiency designation in 2019.

Alabama — 6

Alaska — 12

Arizona — 21

Arkansas — 21

California — 22

Colorado — 26

Connecticut — 24

Delaware — 38

District of Columbia — 14

Florida — 17

Georgia — 9

Hawaii — 27

Idaho — 24

Illinois — 36

Indiana — 30

Iowa — 23

Kansas — 32

Kentucky — 23

Louisiana — 17

Maine — 4

Maryland — 22

Massachusetts — 32

Michigan — 57

Minnesota — 37

Mississippi — 11

Missouri — 19

Montana — 39

Nebraska — 19

Nevada — 6

New Hampshire — 5

New Jersey — 6

New Mexico — 31

New York — 8

North Carolina — 22

North Dakota — 11

Ohio — 22

Oklahoma — 20

Oregon — 37

Pennsylvania — 20

Rhode Island — 11

South Carolina — 21

South Dakota — 23

Tennessee — 12

Texas — 21

Utah — 22

Vermont — 17

Virginia — 23

Washington — 56

West Virginia — 17

Wisconsin — 31

Wyoming — 27

