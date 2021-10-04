Nursing homes experienced 'steeper' increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths than rest of country in August, report finds

An Oct. 1 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, using federal data collected between May 2020 and Aug. 24, 2021, found nursing homes reported 1,800 COVID-19-related deaths in August, a steady increase from the 350 reported deaths in July.

Key takeaways

1. The reported deaths were the highest in a single month since February.

2. Deaths from COVID-19 quadrupled between July and August for nursing homes while it doubled in the rest of the country.

3. Nursing homes saw a 440 percent increase in overall cases (from 9,000 to 48,800) while the rest of the country saw a 224 percent increase (1.3 million to 4.2 million cases).