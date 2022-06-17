Nursing home booster rates slow as COVID-19 cases quadruple: AARP

COVID-19 infections in U.S. nursing homes quadrupled between mid-April and mid-May as booster rates waned, a new AARP analysis published June 16 found.

Researchers found resident infection rates soared from around 1 in every 200 during the four weeks ending April 17 to 1 in every 44 for the four weeks ending May 22, with a similar infection rate for staff.

Around 72 percent of residents and 48 percent of staff nationwide received at least one booster dose as of mid-May, a slight increase from 70 percent and 46 percent, respectively, in April.

"They're by far the smallest jumps we've seen," said Ari Houser, a senior methods adviser at AARP and co-author of the company's monthly analyses. "Which is worrying, because they're still well below where they should be, particularly in some states."