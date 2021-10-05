North Carolina nursing home cited for untreated wound on patient's foot

A North Carolina nursing home was cited by the state after maggots were found in an untreated wound on a patient's foot, according to an Oct. 4 report from FOX 46 Charlotte.

State records show University Place Nursing Home & Rehab Center failed to remove maggots as soon as they were identified from the right heel wound for 1 of 3 sampled residents."

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told FOX 46 the center admitted to being noncompliant about the maggots and "had implemented corrective action" after an unannounced investigation on Sept. 7 uncovered the issue.

"Fifty to 100" maggots were observed in the right heel wound of a female resident with non-Alzheimer's dementia at the facility on Aug. 29.

The wound was cleaned and the maggots were removed by the assistant director of nursing and one of the facility's treatment nurses. The facility reportedly checked the rest of the residents over the next 48 hours.

A state report shows the facility was checked by pest control July 2 and Aug. 11, with the facility complying with recommendations made at a Sept. 7 check. A maintenance director at the facility said flies likely entered the facility through an exit door residents use to smoke.

Records show the facility has had a number of complaints dating back to 2011, with the most recent citing occurring in June when a state investigation uncovered expired and undated food.