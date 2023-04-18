New York rehab center to close, lay off 102 workers

The New York State Department of Labor reported it received a WARN notice from a rehabilitation center that is closing May 15, CNY News reported April 18.

The Northern Dutchess Residential Health Care Facility, a rehabilitation center in Rhinebeck, N.Y., will lay off all 102 employees beginning April 12, according to the report.

The facility offers adult care, assisted living and nursing home facilities and healthcare services. Nuvance Health, which runs the facility, told Spectrum News it is working with the state Department of Health to relocate nursing home residents to other facilities.