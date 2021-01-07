Michigan governor says no to surveillance cameras in nursing home resident rooms

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pocket-vetoed a bill that would have allowed nursing home residents to opt for surveillance cameras in their rooms, Michigan Live reported Jan. 6.

State Sen. Jim Runestad, along with other Michigan Senate Republicans, co-sponsored Senate Bill 77 so residents could have evidence in case of potential abuse. Residents who wanted the surveillance would have been responsible for the installation price, while facilities would have been required to issue an electronic monitoring consent form within 60 days of the bill signing.

"The governor had a chance to sign this bill and help stop the type of abuse we've seen in nursing homes for years," Mr. Runestad said in a statement responding to the pocket veto. "Instead she chose to turn a blind eye, and now seniors pay the price."

"Whatever her reasoning, I will not be detoured from working to protect our most vulnerable," he added. "Nursing home residents should be allowed to install their own cameras. They deserve to be able to communicate with their loved ones and be protected from abuse."

The first draft of the bill was met with concern by the Health Care Association of Michigan due to privacy issues, though it ended up supporting the final bill.

Ms. Whitmer has not yet commented on the pocket veto.

To read the full Michigan Live report, click here.

More articles on post-acute care:

Ohio nursing home staff reluctant to get vaccinated

New York nursing home to shut down

Nursing homes struggle to obtain resident vaccine consent

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.