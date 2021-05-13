Joint Commission: Most challenging requirements for nursing homes in 2020

The Joint Commission has collected data on compliance with standards, National Patient Safety Goals, and Accreditation and Certification Participation Requirements to identify trends surrounding challenging requirements.

The Joint Commission identified the requirements most frequently found to be out of compliance during surveys and reviews from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. Fewer surveys were conducted in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to the Joint Commission.

The most challenging requirements for nursing care centers in 2020, as written by the Joint Commission:

The organization permits licensed independent practitioners to provide care, treatment and services.

The organization implements its infection prevention and control plan.

The organization manages risks related to hazardous materials and waste.

The organization safely stores medications.

The organization plans the patient's or resident's care.

The organization performs quality control checks for waived testing on each procedure.

