Hospital saves $900K a year by closing nursing home

Basin, Wy.-based Three Rivers Health has closed its nursing home, resulting in $900,000 a year in savings, Wyoming Public Radio reported Nov. 8.

The hospital thought it found a temporary solution to increase the amount of Medicaid money received per patient, but it wasn't enough to keep subsidizing the nursing home. When the hospital announced it may close, many of their residents found other care centers.

"So we had the same amount of overhead with less revenue coming in now because so many people have left," Rick Schroeder, interim CEO, said in the report. "And so with that being said, it's just even with that extra money, there was no way to keep it open."

The 21 residents have relocated to other centers in the region.