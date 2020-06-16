COVID-19 deaths in US long-term care facilities surpass 50,000

There have been 50,919 from COVID-19 among residents and staff at U.S. long-term-care facilities, accounting for about 40 percent of the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country as of June 16, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal analyzed state data and found that there have been 250,000 COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, across the country.

But due to reporting lags and differences in how states report data on coronavirus in long-term care facilities, the actual number of cases and deaths may be much higher than the analysis shows.

New York doesn't include cases where nursing home residents with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital and died there, but several other states include those numbers in their nursing home COVID-19 data.

Other states are still reporting scant data, such as Arizona, where the number of long-term facilities with coronavirus cases is reported, but not the number of cases or deaths due to the new coronavirus, the Journal reports.

