COVID-19 booster rates still lag among nursing home residents, staff 

Only 74 percent of nursing home residents in the U.S. and 51 percent of all staff had received one or more COVID-19 booster shots as of Sept. 18, data published Oct. 6 from the Kaiser Family Foundation found.

The booster rates vary greatly by state. Arizona reported the lowest percentage, 59 percent, for resident booster rates and Vermont reported the highest at 92 percent. For staff, Mississippi reported the lowest, 32 percent, and Massachusetts reported the highest at 96 percent.

There was no change in booster uptake trends after the new bivalent booster was authorized for emergency use, according to KFF.